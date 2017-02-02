(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Drug and alcohol abuse are common in the restaurant industry, with government reports showing as many as 80% of male restaurant workers have hazardous drinking patterns. Having seen the problem close up, Louisville restaurant Dish on Market is helping raise funds for The Healing Place, an organization where area restaurant workers have sought help overcoming substance abuse. The Dish on Market Brunch for Recovery is January 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Dish on Market is located at 434 West Market Street in Louisville Kentucky.

