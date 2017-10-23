WHAS
Close

"Dead Man Walking" comes to life at the Kentucky Opera

The Kentucky Opera's ''Dead Man Walking''

GDL Staff , WHAS 11:15 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

Kelsey Starks goes behind the scenes of the newest production at the Kentucky Opera, “Dead Man Walking”. You can see “Dead Man Walking” at The Brown Theatre on October 27 and 29, 2017. For tickets, visit KYOpera.org

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories