Cut calories after the holidays by cutting the alcohol

"Dry-uary" or "Dry January" is the practice of giving up alcohol for 31 days to find balance, save money and cut down on the over-sharing on Facebook. Even after January is over, several restaurants and pubs make it easy to celebrate with a special drink without the alcohol. Jesse Hubbard is the bar manager at Monnick Beer Co., and he demonstrates delicious drinks that don’t use any alcohol. Recipes are below, or you can order the mocktails in-person at Monnik Beer Co., 1036 East Burnett in Lousville, Kentucky. Their website is MonnikBeer.com.

Apple of My Eye:

2 oz Spiced sparkling cider

.5 oz Honey syrup

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 Brown sugar simple syrup

2 oz soda water

Stir and strain into a snifter glass

Cinnamon zest garnish

Moscow Mule:

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz simple syrup

2 oz Elderflower Tonic

Fill with ice

Top off with Ginger Beer and stir

Lime garnish

