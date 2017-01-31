Cuisine and culture at the center of Louisville Jewish Film Festival

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Executive director of the Jewish Film Festival Marsha Bornstein and Sasha Chack from Izzy's Kosher Catering discuss the catered party that will kick off the 2017 film festival. “In Search of Israeli Cuisine," the first film of the Jewish Film Festival, will be shown Saturday, February 4, 2017. Tickets are $15 and include a catered reception. The Jewish Film Festival runs through February 18, 2017 at locations around Louisville including Village 8, Bellarmine University, and Congregation Adath Jeshurun. Tickets are available at the theater, at the Jewish Community Center, or at JewishLouisville.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved