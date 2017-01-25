Cuddly animals offer therapy to students at Bellarmine University

WHAS
Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:20 PM. EST January 25, 2017

A Bellarmine sophomore’s panic attacks are soothed by a cat that now lives in her dorm room. You can find out more about Bellarmine University's new therapy animal program at Bellarmine.edu.

