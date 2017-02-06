Chef Kevin Ashworth takes the wheel from Ed Lee to drive 610 Magnolia

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kevin Ashworth is the “man behind the man” for Chef Ed Lee, taking the reins as Executive Chef at 610 Magnolia. He held the same role at Lee’s other restaurant Milkwood. Kevin joins GDL with vegetables from the 610 greenhouse to make a deliciously creamy pasta. Eat at 610 Magnolia at 610 Magnolia St. in Louisville, Kentucky. See their menu and more at 610Magnolia.com.

