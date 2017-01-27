WHAS
Championship Arm Wrestlers leave it all on the table

Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:56 AM. EST January 27, 2017

Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling's Pearl Dungle, Larry “The Killer” Lawrence and El Chubbs, join GDL to challenge Terry. Their next event, "Darkness on the Edge of Town" is Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Kaiju at 1004 E Oak Street in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find more information at LouisvilleChampionshipArmWrestling.com or on their Facebook page.

 

