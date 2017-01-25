(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Barbra Streisand won an Oscar for her role in "Funny Girl" in 1969. Great Day Live gets to hear a couple of songs from the cast of a new iteration of the show, being put on by CenterStage. “Funny Girl” runs through February 12, 2017 at CenterStage at 3600 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. Find tickets at CenterStageJCC.org, or by calling 502-238-2709.

