Bluegrass Center for Autism gets the barrel rolling for a big fundraiser

Paul Kichler from Bluegrass Center for Autism joins GDL to talk about their big fundraising event that features country music from Nashville recording artist Brynn Marie and boxing champ Josh Himes as a special guest. The Barrels, Boots and Bluegrass event for the Bluegrass Center for Autism is Friday, September 8th at Owl Creek Country Club in Louisville, KY. You can get more information at BluegrassCenterforAutism.org.

