Benefit the Backside at Churchill Downs and your backside too!

Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs (Photo: WHAS11)

Former jockey Donna Barton Brothers joins GDL to talk about two fundraisers for the Learning Center on the backside of Churchill Downs. Take a Pure Barre pop-up class on November 6, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the paddock area of Churchill Downs to benefit the Backside Learning Center. It’s a $10 donation and you can register at any of the local Pure Barre studios or online at PureBarre.com. The Benefit for the Backside is November 17, 2017 at Churchill Downs. Tickets are $100 and are available at BenefitForTheBackside.org.

