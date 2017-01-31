And the Hornung Award goes to…

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Before winning Super Bowl I with the Green Bay Packers, Paul “The Golden Boy” Hornung was a Heisman Trophy winner who played halfback, quarterback, placekicker and even basketball for Notre Dame. The Louisville native now celebrates other versatile athletes with the annual Paul Hornung Award, given this year to Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers. The awards ceremony is March 7, 2017 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get tickets by calling 502-587-6742 or going to LouisvilleSports.org/Paul-Hornung.

