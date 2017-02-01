A birthday party with cake, trivia…and pistols?

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

To celebrate Vice-president Aaron Burr's 260th birthday, Locust Grove is hosting a party that remembers his most infamous moment, the duel between Burr and Alexander Hamilton. Jason Hiner from Locust Grove and Zac Distel from the Frazier History Museum bring artifacts and a history lesson to GDL. You can celebrate Aaron Burr’s birthday at the "Aaron Burr, Sir" event at Locust Grove Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Tickets are $5, or $3 if you're a member. Get more information at LocustGrove.org.

