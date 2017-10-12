Watch Chester Bennington in Linkin Park's 'Carpool Karaoke' episode

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2015 Getty Images)

(USA Today) "This is probably the greatest day of my life."

That's what Chester Bennington, late frontman of Linkin Park, said during the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke released Thursday. It was filmed six days before he took his own life on July 20.

Apple dedicated the episode to "the memory of Chester," stating they received "the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates" to share it.

Throughout the episode, the band and actor/comedian Ken Jeong, sang along to angsty Linkin Park hits like In the End and Numb as the Dr. Ken star added embellishments in shriek form ("I can't feel anything!")

They also covered other artists material. Bennington was buoyant as he did his best Andre 3000 on Outkast's Hey Ya. The group also pulled over so Jeong could make his case for why he should be Linkin Park's official resident dancer — "fly girl, if you will."

Bennington also taught Jeong how to "scream-sing" and, according to the scream-singing master himself, the Community star was a "natural."

Bennington also talked about his kids.

"I just want my kinds to find something that they're passionate about," he said. "I just want them to find whatever it is."

Later in the episode, Jeong roped the group into a hilarious dance session on the sidewalk and a karaoke party in another vehicle.

Bennington seemed happy and full of life, always the first one to join in (and go full-out) on the goofy activities.

The episode was taped on July 14, 2017, 6 days before Bennington's death.

Watch the full episode in the video above.

