Trailer released for movie filmed in Louisville

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The trailer for the new film "Mom and Dad", starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, was released Wednesday.

The film, which was shot predominately in Louisville, had people spotting actor Nicolas Cage all over town. The producers used local homes as movie sets and local high school students and actors as extras.

The movie title sounds charming, but it's a dark movie. According to its page on IMDB.com, the movie is about a teenage girl and her little brother struggling to survive a wild 24 hours during which parents turn violently on their own kids.

The movie will be released in theaters January 19.

