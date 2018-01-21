There is a waterskiing squirrel, and she's coming to Louisville

Twiggy (USA Today)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The world’s most famous watersports-loving rodent is heading to Louisville in January, and you're not going to want to miss her!

Twiggy will be at the Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow this coming week. The show is at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Twiggy will perform her act as she rides behind a radio-controlled boat that cruises around a custom-made heated pool.

Performance dates & times

Wednesday: 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow dates and times

Wednesday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

