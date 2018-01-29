'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' coming to KFC Yum! Center

Hey Louisville - get ready to laugh!

Kevin Hart has announced an expansion to his widely successful ‘The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,’ and he's coming to Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018.



Tickets for the newly added Louisville show will go on sale to the general public starting this Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm ET at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the venue box office and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.



Hart’s last multi-city WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world and his memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at number one on the New York Times Bestseller list.



To close 2017, Kevin appeared in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.



© 2018 WHAS-TV