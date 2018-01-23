NBC's Kelly says Fonda has 'no business' lecturing her

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC's Megyn Kelly says Jane Fonda "has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive" after the actress criticized her for bringing up the subject of plastic surgery in an interview last September.



The interview included a much-repeated awkward moment. Fonda glared at Kelly and objected to the topic and, in an interview with Variety published over the weekend, called the question inappropriate and said she was stunned it was brought up.



Kelly, on her NBC show Monday, noted that Fonda had discussed the topic of her own surgery in the past. She says many American veterans still call Fonda "Hanoi Jane" because of her actions during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation from the actress is a little much, Kelly says.



© 2018 Associated Press