Maroon 5 coming to the KFC Yum! Center in September

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Maroon 5 announced the dates of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation. The first leg of the Red Pill Blues tour, named after their sixth studio album, will kick off on May 30, 2018 in Tacoma, WA and will travel to 30 different cities across the US and Canada.
The tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on September 22, 2017.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, November 4th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. There is an exclusive presale available for American Express Card Members. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will also be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of the new album when it is released November 3rd.
Red Pill Blues, executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, features special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis and includes their current hit single "What Lovers Do", which has garnered 143 million streams on Spotify.
RED PILL BLUES TOUR:
May 30 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
June 1 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
June 2 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
June 4 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
June 7 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 9 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
June 10 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
June 12 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
June 14 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
June 16 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
June 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
September 7 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 9 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
September 11 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
September 13 St Louis, MO - ScottTrade Center
September 14 Chicago, IL - United Center
September 16 Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 18 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September 20 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
September 23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 25 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
September 27 Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
September 29 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 30 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 2 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October 4 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 6 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
October 7 Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 10 Hartford, CT - XL Center
October 12 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 14 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
For additional information, visit maroon5.com
