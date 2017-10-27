Luke Bryan coming to KFC Yum! Center in February

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Luke Bryan performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images) (Photo: Marianna Massey, 2013 Getty Images)

Louisville, KY -- Luke Bryan has announced his “What Makes You Country Tour” for 2018 with Live Nation.

The first leg of the tour will launch February 16 in Springfield, Missouri and will run through fall of next year with more dates to be announced soon. Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three will also perform as special guests for this portion of the tour.

The tour will make a stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Ticket go on sale starting Friday, November 3.

Luke Bryan is a two-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year and a country music superstar. He has sold over 10 million albums, has had 18 career No. 1 singles and has headlined arena tours and sold-out stadiums across the U.S. performing for more than 5.6 million fans in the last three years alone.

For more information and ticket packages, visit www.lukebryan.com

