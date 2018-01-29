Look on woman's face when she bumped into Beyonce is best thing on the internet

(Photo: Twitter)

(ABC News) -- In a candid moment that has lit up the internet, a woman was shocked when she happened to bump into Jay Z and Beyonce last night, as the duo headed to the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce, 36, was actually the first to share the sweet pic as part of a package she posted to Instagram.

The unnamed woman appeared to be a guest in the same hotel Beyonce and Jay Z visited last night. But it's the utter shock on her face as she runs into the power couple that's been called "priceless."

Immediately, people started zeroing in on the woman whose mouth was wide open at the sight of the "Drunk in Love" singer and her Grammy-nominated husband, 48.

"Everyone if Beyoncé ever walked past them. #GrammyAwards #Grammys2018 #GRAMMYs," one fan wrote.

Another outlet wrote "Relatable".

Here's a few more from Twitter and beyond.

when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018

99.999999% of us who have met Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/pvxZcSjx4I — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 28, 2018

Beyonce shared a slew of other pics from the past few days and looks like she and Jay Z celebrated the weekend from start to finish.

