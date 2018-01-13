Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson movie with Margot Robbie

Leonardo DiCaprio to star in movie about Charles Manson (AP)

(USA Today) - Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star in director Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film about the infamous Charles Manson murders.

A source familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak on the record confirms the casting news to USA TODAY, first reported by industry website Deadline.com.

DiCaprio will NOT star as deranged criminal and cult leader Manson, who died at age 83 in November (even though the actor could pull off the look).

Deadline reports that DiCaprio will play an aging actor whose life intersects with the brutal 1969 Manson killings.

Margot Robbie has already signed on to play one of the victims, actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant and married to director Roman Polanski. DiCaprio and Robbie starred in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The untitled Manson movie already has an August 9, 2019 release date, which would be the 50th anniversary of the murders.

Tarantino told IndieWire.com that the film would be more about the era rather than a biopic of Manson. “It’s not Charles Manson, it’s 1969,” Tarantino said.

This outing marks DiCaprio’s first film since he won the best actor Oscar for 2015's The Revenant. It's a reunion for DiCaprio and Tarantino who last worked together in 2012's bloody western Django Unchained.

Deadline reports that both Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are circling another "meaty" part in the film.

The film is being produced by a team which includes Tarantino and, oddly enough, Harry Potter’s David Heyman, who is also producing the family film Paddington 2 this weekend.

