Kid Rock coming to the KFC Yum! Center in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kid Rock announced he will be releasing his new album Sweet Southern Sugar on Nov. 3 and will also hit the road on his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018," produced by Live Nation.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast. Fans of the rocker can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album.

The tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 20.

Sweet Southern Sugar is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” as well as recent single “Tennessee Mountain Top.” The album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day Sweet Southern Sugar is released, Nov.3, at www.LiveNation.com. Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10am local, and fans who pre-order the album through www.KidRock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10am local.

GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH TOUR:

Jan. 19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 20 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 25 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 27 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Feb. 2 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb. 3 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 9 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Feb. 10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb. 16 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Feb. 17 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 2 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 3 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mar. 10 Nassau, NY – NYCB Live

Mar. 16 Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar. 17 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

Mar. 20 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Mar. 23 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Mar. 24 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

SWEET SOUTHERN SUGAR TRACK LISTING:

1. GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

2. PO-DUNK

3. TENNESSEE MOUNTAIN TOP

4. I WONDER

5. AMERICAN ROCK N' ROLL

6. BACK TO THE OTHERSIDE

7. RAINING WHISKEY

8. STAND THE PAIN

9. SUGAR PIE HONEY BUNCH

10. GRANDPA'S JAM

For more information visit: www.kidrock.com

