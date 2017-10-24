Kid Rock coming to the KFC Yum! Center in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kid Rock announced he will be releasing his new album Sweet Southern Sugar on Nov. 3 and will also hit the road on his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018," produced by Live Nation.
The tour kicks off on Jan. 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast. Fans of the rocker can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album.
The tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 20.
Sweet Southern Sugar is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” as well as recent single “Tennessee Mountain Top.” The album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.
Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day Sweet Southern Sugar is released, Nov.3, at www.LiveNation.com. Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10am local, and fans who pre-order the album through www.KidRock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10am local.
GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH TOUR:
Jan. 19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 20 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 25 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 27 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Feb. 2 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Feb. 3 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 9 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
Feb. 10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Feb. 16 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Feb. 17 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 2 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 3 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Mar. 9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mar. 10 Nassau, NY – NYCB Live
Mar. 16 Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar. 17 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center
Mar. 20 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 23 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mar. 24 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
SWEET SOUTHERN SUGAR TRACK LISTING:
1. GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH
2. PO-DUNK
3. TENNESSEE MOUNTAIN TOP
4. I WONDER
5. AMERICAN ROCK N' ROLL
6. BACK TO THE OTHERSIDE
7. RAINING WHISKEY
8. STAND THE PAIN
9. SUGAR PIE HONEY BUNCH
10. GRANDPA'S JAM
For more information visit: www.kidrock.com
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs