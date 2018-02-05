Justin Timberlake to bring ''The Man of the Woods Tour'' to Lexington

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Justin Timberlake's "The Man of the Woods Tour" is coming to Lexington's Rupp Area on September 19.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 19.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most-watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/ .

