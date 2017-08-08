Jennifer Lawrence will leave you spooked in 'mother!' trailer

The Hunger Games star is back to send shivers down your spine.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the trailer released Tuesday for the film mother!, a psychological thriller that focuses around a couple whose relationship is tested by the arrival of an uninvited guest.

The trailer starts with Lawrence looking tranquil as she lays in bed and later begins remodeling her home. After a knock on the door, suspenseful music begins to play, signaling that something isn't quite right.

"He's a stranger," Lawrence says in the trailer. "We're just going to let him sleep in our house?"

The arrival of more unwanted guests and haunting flashes will leave you feeling spooked.

Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), mother! also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The film is set to hit theaters on Sept. 15.

You can watch the full trailer for mother! below.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM