Honoring amazing squirrels on their day

Squirrel, ground view, close-up. (Photo: David De Lossy) (Photo: David De Lossy, This content is subject to copyright.)

(ABC News) - Today we take a moment to honor our familiar neighbor from the outdoors, the squirrel. Why? It's National Squirrel Appreciation Day. The following videos prove that the medium-sized rodents' skills go beyond climbing trees.

Bulletproof Squirrel



A squirrel in Louisiana still manages to climb trees and gather nuts after taking a bullet in the arm.

Death-Defying Squirrel



Finding a squirrel in your apartment is one thing, but watching that same squirrel leap through your window and survive a four-story fall is something else.

Waterskiing Squirrel



Twiggy travels across America showing off aqua abilities to county fair-goers. What a wake!

Picasso Squirrel



All Winkelhimer Smith needs is a brush to prove her worth. Disabled after a run-in with a cat, Wink doesn't let this setback stop her from creating art, which is occasionally sold on eBay and Etsy.

Mischief-Making Squirrel



Pulling a fire alarm without cause can be grounds for a misdemeanor charge, but we're pretty sure that this squirrel never had to face the law.

Superfan Squirrel



A squirrel darted across home plate during a 2011 Cardinals-Phillies game, but this interruption wasn't the first by a non-human. MLB games have been held up by everything from gnats to black cats through the years. Maybe it's time to expand the draft?

Stealing Squirrel



In 2007, ABC's Dan Harris learned that bringing greasy treats to a park will attract unwanted visitors. His cheeseburger and french fries never stood a chance against a certain squirrel with an appetite for fast food.

