GMK to talk winners, losers of 2018 Super Bowl commercials

WHAS 11:42 AM. EST February 02, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Did you see that? From Morgan Freeman lip-synching to Missy Elliott to Cindy Crawford in a commercial that looks very familiar…

What were the best commercials from the Super Bowl? 

Which ones were a real hit and which ones missed the mark? 

On Monday’s Good Morning Kentuckiana we’ll be talking to an advertising expert about the real winners and losers of the night. 

We also want to hear from you. Let us know which commercials you really like this year.

SEE the Super Bowl commercials before they air on Sunday. 

