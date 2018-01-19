Fall Out Boy's M A N I A tour comes to Louisville, Indianapolis

Fall Out Boy (credit: Pamela Littky)

Indianapolis, Ind. (WHAS11) – Multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated Chicago band Fall Out Boy is coming to Kentuckiana twice during their M A N I A tour.

Fall Out Boy will perform in Louisville on September 12 at the KFC Yum! Center, and then in Indianapolis on October 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The tour follows the release their seventh studio album M A N I A on January 19. Fall Out Boy will perform in more than 25 cities across the United States beginning on August 29.

ALL TOUR DATES: https://falloutboy.com/tour

Special guests on the tour include Machine Gun Kelly on all dates; Gym Class Heroes, Every Time I Die, Against The Current, State Champs, L.I.F.T., and nothing,nowhere will each join the tour on select dates to be announced.

MANIA album cover (Live Nation Entertainment)

Tickets for the show go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning January 22 at 10 a.m. through January 25 at 10 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION: www.ticketmaster.com

The band also released a new music video for the track “Church” directed by Daveion Thompson.

