'Embarrassed' Luann de Lesseps says she is checking into rehab post arrest

Luann de Lesseps attends the "Meteor Shower" Broadway Opening Night at the Booth Theater, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil via ABC News)

(ABC News) - "Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps is checking herself into rehab following her arrest on Christmas Eve.

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. on Dec. 24 in Palm Beach, Florida, for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery of an officer and making threats against a public servant.

Today on Twitter, the reality star posted a lengthy message explaining how "embarrassed" she is and that "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center."

Furthermore, she wants to turn this mishap into a "life-changing event."

"Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions," she added. "I have the greatest respect for the police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and law abiding character."

In the incident, the state's attorney on the case said the reality TV star slammed a door, kicked a police officer and told people prior to her arrest, "I’m going to kill you all," according to a report in the Palm Beach Post that was later obtained by ABC News.

This is Lesseps second public apology. After being released last Sunday, she tweeted, "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps wed her estranged husband, Tom D’Agostino, last New Year's Eve in the same city where she was arrested. The two announced their split in August.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

© 2017 ABC News