LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Elton John will be bringing his last tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 23, 2018.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

The tour is called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” It will consist of more than 300 shows that span across five continents.



© 2018 WHAS-TV