Ed Sheeran breaks both arms in bike accident, cancels tour dates

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Photo: Ian Gavan, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA Today) Ed Sheeran is canceling five concerts in Asia after breaking both arms in a bicycle accident.

The singer-songwriter shared a photo of his arm in a cast on his Instagram Tuesday, along with the tour dates affected by his injuries.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," he wrote in the caption.

"Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that."

Sheeran first shared news of his injuries on Monday, when he confirmed he got in "a bit of a bicycle accident" in a separate Instagram post. He had been scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM