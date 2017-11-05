Diddy/Puff/Sean Combs says he's only answering to this new name now: 'Love'

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Photo: Gareth Cattermole, 2012 Getty Images)

(USA Today) On Saturday, Sean Combs' birthday, the artist who's also gone by "Diddy" and "Puff" decided he wanted everyone to wish a "Happy 48th" to "Love."

Yep, the rapper and music mogul would like to go by that name now; "Love" or "Brother Love."

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

"I have some very serious, serious news," he told fans in a Twitter video. "I decided, I know it's risky because it could come off as corny to some people, (but) I decided to change my name again. I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."

And so, he says, "My new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.' I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers."

Why announce a new name? Well, because "Brother Love" does whatever he wants. One year, he even changed his birthday.

