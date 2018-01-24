'Big Little Lies' scores the biggest of movie icons: Meryl Streep

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Actor Meryl Streep attends the 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2018 Getty Images)

(USA Today) Spoiler alert: This story contains a significant plot detail from Season 1 of Big Little Lies.

Big Little Lies has just increased its Oscars luster, as if that were possible, by adding film icon Meryl Streep to its renowned cast for Season 2, HBO announced Wednesday.

Three-time Academy Award winner Streep, who received her 21st Oscar nomination Tuesday for The Post, will join fellow Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the cast of the miniseries, which hauled in eight Emmys for Season 1.

Witherspoon and Kidman are executive producers, too.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, who is concerned for her grandchildren's well-being after the death of her son, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

The acclaimed actress has worked with HBO before, earning an Emmy for her performance in Angels in America in 2003.

Kidman returns for Season 2 as Celeste Wright, who is reeling from her husband Perry's death but fighting for her family and herself.

Witherspoon returns as Celeste's friend, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, who "confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family."

Season 1 of Lies, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and described as a darkly comedic drama, follows the lives of women and their families in an affluent California seaside community.

Lies took the Emmy for best miniseries, along with acting awards for Kidman, Skarsgård and Laura Dern.

Season 1 continued its awards haul at the Golden Globes, earning honors in the miniseries categories and acting awards for Kidman, Skarsgård and Dern. Kidman and Skarsgård each won again Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

For Season 2, David E. Kelley, another executive producer, is returning to write all seven scripts, which will be partly based on a story by Moriarty. Andrea Arnold will take over directing duties from Jean-Marc Vallée, who won a directing Emmy for Season 1.

