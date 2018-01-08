Bella Thorne: 'I was sexually abused' throughout childhood

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA Today) Actress Bella Thorne shared a personal story with fans on Sunday, with the hashtag #TimesUp.

"I was sexually abused," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram, the same day that stars at the Golden Globe Awards sent a message of female empowerment.

The former Disney star said that she was physically harmed by someone who would enter her bedroom at night uninvited, "from the day I can remember till I was 14." Finally, Thorne said, she had the "courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night."

She continued: "Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul (that's mistreated)."

On Twitter, she added that she "never knew what was right or wrong growing up" because "I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person."

