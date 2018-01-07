5 things to binge-watch on a snow day

Spend your snow day with these lovely ladies. (Photo: The WB; PBS; FX; Paramount; Disney)

(USA Today) - Oh, baby, it's really, really cold outside.

A bomb cyclone is spreading across the East Coast of the U.S., dropping temperatures and snow along its way, which means some of us are stranded at home for a day or more. And a snow day is always a good time to catch up on your TV. If you plan to spend your day off curled up with hot cocoa and Netflix (or Amazon or Hulu or others), we have a few suggestions on what you should be queuing up.

If you want to catch up on one of the classics: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

What better time to finally watch that show that your mom/cousin/friend/co-worker has been on you about for years than on a snow day? Whatever your white whale is, now is the time to go after it. And if you're searching for a long and satisfying binge, we can't recommend any show more than Buffy. The best thing about the seminal series is it's never too late to jump on the bandwagon. Whether you watched it live or pop in the pilot on this snow day, it's a great part of TV history.

Stream it on Hulu.

If you want to be inspired to get in the kitchen: The Great British Baking Show

Would you like to watch delightful British amateur bakers create confection after confection in a lovely tent for several hours? Of course, you would. The hit show recently added a fourth season on Netflix, which means there's more of Mel, Sue, Paul and Mary and all the biscuits, cakes, pies and tarts you could possibly want. You might be compelled to pick up a whisk and spoon after watching a few episodes.

Stream it on Netflix.

If you've got espionage on the mind: The Americans

The acclaimed FX drama will air its sixth and final season this year, which means you don't have that time to catch up on the first five. The tense, thrilling drama is one of the shows that you'll want to watch bow out live, as its finale is sure to be as wig-filled and exciting as the seasons that came before.

Stream it on Amazon.

If you're feeling trapped inside your house: 10 Cloverfield Lane

Being stuck inside on a snow day can make you feel a bit stir-crazy, but at least you're not in an apocalypse bunker! In 10 Cloverfield Lane, a woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) finds herself kidnapped by a potentially crazy and violent man (John Goodman) and trapped in his doomsday shelter with another man (John Gallagher, Jr.). It's all fun and board games until tensions start to grow and she thinks about escaping.

Stream it on Amazon.

If you want to lean into the snow theme: Frozen

Is there a better time to revisit Frozen than on a snow day? If you have children of a certain age, you may be way too tired of the smash Disney animated musical to watch it again, but if you haven't seen it since it debuted in 2013, take another look. You might get Let it Go stuck in your head, but it will be worth it.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

