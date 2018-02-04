5 movies to binge-watch to get ready for the Winter Olympics

'Miracle' (Photo: USA TODAY/Disney) (Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

(USA Today) - The world's best athletes are gathering in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for this year's Winter Olympics, and the games are sure to bring us drama, heartbreak and inspiration as countries compete for gold. It's that kind of real-life drama that makes for excellent movies.

To get ready for the Games, which kick off with the opening ceremony Feb. 9, we rounded up five films about the Winter Olympics that capture the spirit of the event.

If you love hockey and happy crying: Miracle

The story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's victory over the Soviet Union is one of the most inspiring Olympics films, and one of the most inspirational sports films of all time.

Stream it on Showtime Anytime.

If you like romance and toe-picks: The Cutting Edge

D.B. Sweeney and Moira Kelly star in this delightful rom-com about a hockey player who tries his hand (feet?) at figure skating alongside a difficult partner. In addition to its famous "toe-pick" line, the '90s film has just the right mix of sports and romance.

Stream it on Sports Illustrated TV on Amazon Channels.

If you never, ever quit: Eddie the Eagle

Michael "Eddie the Eagle" Edwards was not the best Olympian by any stretch of the imagination, but he was certainly one of the most entertaining. The biopic, starring Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Hugh Jackman, tells the story of a ski jumper who made it to the Olympics despite overwhelming odds.

Stream it on Max Go.

If you've already seen I, Tonya: The Price of Gold

Margot Robbie is getting Oscars buzz for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the biopic, currently in theaters. But if you want to dig deeper into Harding's life and the 1994 incident with Nancy Kerrigan, check out this 30 for 30 documentary from ESPN. The film doesn't side with either skater but instead offers a nuanced and holistic picture of both, and how the media sensationalized the scandal.

Rent or buy it on Amazon, Google Play or iTunes.

If you want to revisit a favorite: Cool Runnings

You've probably seen Cool Runnings many, many times, but it's one of those films that always holds up when you revisit. The story of the first Jamaican bobsled team is a classic for a reason, giving viewers everything they could possibly want from a sports film, from an underdog team to inspirational moments to a training montage to an amazing final victory.

Stream it on Netflix.

