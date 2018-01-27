4 foods nutritionists will tell you to never eat

Healthy Breakfast (Photo: Lauri Patterson, (c) Lauri Patterson)

Crazy diets will try to sell you on foods all the time that they say are healthy for you - but are they actually? These are 4 foods that nutritionists say they will never recommend for healthy habits.

1. Rice Cakes

These carb-loaded snacks are about as bad as can be. They lack any real nutrition & they can spike your blood sugar!

2. Fat Free Salad Dressing

These were a good idea, gone bad. Unfortunately the chemicals and sugars make these worst than some regular full-fat dressings.

3. Sodas

This one should be self-explanatory, but just to say it again. Soda is empty calories that can only add to your waist line!

4. Grits

Unfortunately those delicious brunch dishes that have grits are usually loaded with butter & cream.

Daily Blast Live