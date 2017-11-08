2017 CMA Awards Week: Tuesday

Lanco Musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHAS 11)- The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards and all the hype surrounding it are taking over Nashville this week.

WHAS 11 and 97.5 WAMZ are partnering together to talk to all sorts of artists ahead of the big event. The stations are set up at Sharla McCoy’s Music Row Live in Nashville.

Tuesday, dozens of country stars stopped by to chat about the show, their music, and share plenty of laughs with everyone.

The guests included Brett Eldredge, Cam, Old Dominion, Garth Brooks, Chris Jansen, William Michael Morgan, Lanco, Delta Rae, Uncle Si, Jackson Michelson, and Temecula Road.

The CMA Awards start 8/7c Wednesday on WHAS11.

