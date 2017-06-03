WHAS Crusade for Children: Charlestown High Scaliwags

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal shooting in South Louisville
-
Rev. Joe Phelps reacts to Bevin's speech
-
Community leaders react to Bevin's plan
-
WHAS Live Video
-
Ashland Park surveillance theft
-
PROFFITT REPORT: Why this crime plan for Louisville didn't go over well
-
Gov. Bevin delivers violence reduction plan
-
Magnify Money: Saving at Sam's Club
-
Cat shot with BB gun
-
Teen paralyzed after mysterious illness
More Stories
-
Everything you need to know about the 64th Annual…May 31, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Muhammad Ali: 1 year memorial serviceJun. 3, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Police respond to 2 'terrorist incidents' at London…Jun. 3, 2017, 7:15 p.m.