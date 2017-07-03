WHAS Crusade for Children awards 224 grants

WHAS Crusade for Children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thanks to generous donations from the public, agencies, hospitals and schools across Kentuckiana are now receiving grants from the WHAS Crusade for Children.

An estimated 224 organizations will have their grants funded from the $5.4 million collected during the 64th annual telethon.

Among the recipients, Norton Healthcare, the Bellarmine University Physical Therapy Program, Uspiritus and Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).

The Crusade for Children has raised more than $175 million in its 64 years with 100 percent of the donations going to help children with special needs.

© 2017 WHAS-TV