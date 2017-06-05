Sam Swope Family Foundation gift lifts Crusade tote board to $5.5 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One day after the WHAS Crusade for Children announced their total for the year, a local foundation has stepped up in a major way to boost the final tote board total.

The Sam Swope Family Foundation presented the WHAS Crusade for Children with a check of $36,707.23 to send this year’s total to an even $5.5 million raised during the 64th annual telethon.

Marlys Swope, Sam Swope’s widow, said they presented the donation in honor of the kids who receive the benefits.

"Sam Swope has a long legacy of giving in this community, and we are so grateful his family has continued the tradition. Each year we get more requests than we can fill, so this gift from the Sam Swope Family Foundation will allow more children to get the help they need," WHAS Crusade for Children President & CEO Dawn Lee said in a statement.

At the close of the telethon on June 4, donations poured in and tallied to $5,463,292.77.

To honor a pledge

Tax-deductible contributions can still be sent anytime:

WHAS Crusade for Children

520 W. Chestnut St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Donations can also be made securely online on www.WHASCrusade.org.

To view a complete list of all groups that made donations to the 64th annual Crusade, go to www.WHASCrusade.org.

