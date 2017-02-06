Providence HS junior class collects most pennies for Crusade

The Junior Class raised the most money in the school's Penny Wars. A check was presented to the Crusade for $3,021.21.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentuckiana is a compassionate place and the proof of that is at Providence High School as students held a penny war to benefit the Crusade for children.

One student even donated her entire paycheck.

"Last year and maybe in years past there wasn't a lot competition. People may be overlooked the Penny War. But this year we were able to get people involved and competitive and everyone want to win and help the children out."

For being the top fundraisers the Junior Class will get a special treat.

