New donation boosts final Crusade total

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a big update to the total raised for The 64th WHAS Crusade for Children.

When the total was first announced it reached nearly 5.5 million dollars.

Louisville's Marlys Swope looked over that total.

The widow of car dealer Sam Swope decided to make her own contribution.

Her donation of almost $37,000 boosted the total to exactly 5.5 million dollars.

© 2017 WHAS-TV