Ind. elementary school students help Crusade for Children

Students collect coins for Crusade for Children.

CANAAN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The students at a small Indiana school raised this money through a two-week coin war.

The second grade raised the most of all grades.

The coin war was so successful the students will start collecting year round for the Crusade for Children.

The 64th annual WHAS Crusade for Children begins Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. and continues through Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information, whascrusade.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV