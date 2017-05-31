Everything you need to know about the 64th Annual WHAS Crusade for Children

WHAS Crusade for Children

The countdown is on! The 64th annual WHAS Crusade for Children is June 3 – 4, 2017. Crusading is in full swing.

Rachel Platt and Terry Meiners host

WHAS11’s Rachel Platt and 84WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners will emcee the Crusade Variety Show. They will be joined by Crusade favorites:

• Addyson Clarkson

• Diane Moore Dancers

• Tim French

• Miracle Dancers

• Patrick Henry Hughes

• The Marlins

• Between the Lines

• Melissa Combs

• Charlestown High Scaliwags

• Crusade Quintet

• Misty Mountain String Band

• Steve Crews

• David Garrard

• Jeff Guernsey

• Michelle Sydnor and Choir

• Latkovski Sisters

Show time is 7:00 pm (EDT) Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Kentucky Center for the Arts Bomhard Theater in Louisville. Admission is FREE! But seating is limited.

The 64th annual Crusade will begin Saturday, June 3rd at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, June 4th at 7:00 pm. It will be heard and seen on WHAS11-TV, 840WHAS as well as WBNA-TV21 in Louisville and WBKO-TV13 in Bowling Green.

The WHAS Crusade for Children is America’s Most Successful Local Telethon.

100 percent of $170 million

In its first 63 years, the Crusade has raised $70 million for children with special needs. One hundred percent of all donations raised Crusade weekend are returned in the form of grants to agencies, hospitals, and schools that make life better for children with special needs.

It takes a cast of thousands to stage the annual miracle. From individual donors dropping pocket change into boots at firefighter road blocks to children with lemonade stands to corporations offering payroll deduction, it all comes together each year on the first weekend in June.

To make a donation

Tax-deductible contributions can be made year-round securely online by clicking on this:

Or by mail:

WHAS Crusade for Children

520 W. Chestnut St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Carly Johnson Band headlines the Crusade

Carly Johnson graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Recipient of the university’s prestigious Vocal Award, she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music for Jazz Vocal Performance in 2007. Described as “…a voice and soul before her time,” Carly has honed an immensely versatile craft that includes jazz, rock, blues and opera. “…new singer Carly Johnson is a revelation—versatile, tuneful, and with an emotional range that floats from first-person intimate to brassy belting with the greatest of ease.”

Carly on the 2016 WHAS Crusade for Children with Teddy Abrams

In 2010, Carly recorded with My Morning Jacket on “Holding On To Black Metal,” a track from their 2011 Grammy nominated album ‘Circuital.’ Following the record’s release in the spring of 2011, she performed live with MMJ at Louisville’s own Palace Theater. Also in 2011, Carly joined Louisville rock band Workers to perform and record their 2012 digital & LP release of ‘Both Hands’, released on sonaBlast! Records.

Carly is the newest member of the 7-piece jazz-folk fusion band Liberation Prophecy led by saxophonist Jacob Duncan. She had a blast touring the US and promoting the May 2013 release of their latest record ‘Invisible House’ and was honored to sing with them at the legendary Blue Note jazz club in NYC. As a member of Liberation Prophecy, she was also thrilled to perform with the ensemble in the groundbreaking children’s webisodes of ‘Liberation Living Room’ in 2013, when she got to collaborate and perform with several talented musicians, including Ben Sollee, Will Oldham, Rachel Grimes, Tyrone Cotton and Norah Jones.

She is presently enjoying home in Louisville, KY, writing original music and digging into the jazz scene with critically acclaimed guitarist Craig Wagner. Frequently featured on WFPK Louisville Public Radio, Carly and Craig just released a new jazz album showcasing the highlights of their successful 5-year partnership together as a vocal/guitar duo. Their new jazz album ‘It’s Pretty Standard’ was locally released in May of 2014 in Louisville. Most recently, Carly Johnson and Craig Wagner were honored to receive the 2014 Louisville Music Award for ‘Jazz Artist of the Year’ on September 28th.

More about the WHAS Crusade for Children

The WHAS Crusade for Children, Inc. established by WHAS-TV in 1954, raises money for schools, agencies, and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs. In its first 63 years, the Crusade has raised more than $170 million.

Thanks to generous contributions of goods and services, the Crusade is able to return 100% of all donations to organizations that serve special needs children in all 120 Kentucky counties and more than 50 southern Indiana counties.

Fire departments raise more than 50 percent of the money each year by staging road blocks and other events.

Millions of children have been helped by the Crusade since 1954.

The WHAS Crusade for Children, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Gifts are tax-deductible as permitted by law.

Crusade Network

In addition, ION21 WBNA-TV in Louisville airs live broadcasts 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, June 5 from the Kentucky cities of Elizabethtown, Shelbyville, and Bardstown. WBKO-TV in Bowling Green airs remote telecasts from Campbellsville on Saturday and Leitchfield on Sunday.

Television Network

WHAS-TV, Louisville (flagship station)

WBNA-TV, Louisville

WBKO-TV, Bowling Green

Radio Network

WHAS, Louisville (flagship station)

Internet Network

WHAS11.com

WHASCrusade.org

