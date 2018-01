Coins (Photo: MariuszBlach, Mariusz Blach)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The rattle of coins signals that Our Lady of Providence High School's Coin War for the WHAS Crusade for Children is on!

Students from junior high to the senior class are raising money with the goal to beat last year's total of $3,000.

The Coin Wars have raised more than $16,000 since 2009, and we will know this year’s total on Feb. 2.

