NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Third graders at Bardstown Elementary made a big announcement for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Seventy-five classes in the Bardstown School system raised $7,930.53 in a week during their Coin Wars. The money will go to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The WHAS Crusade for Children telethon is coming up June 3-4.

