Bardstown preschoolers total up the change for Crusade for Children

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bardstown preschoolers became the littlest Crusaders as they turned in their pennies, dimes, and quarters as part of a Coin War for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

With the help of local firefighters, these generous kiddos at the Bardstown Early Childhood Program began totaling up the coins they collected from piggy banks, relatives, and friends.

They'll tell you exactly why they raised the money.

The Coin War continues through Friday at all Bardstown schools.

The WHAS Crusade for Children is coming up June 3 and 4.

