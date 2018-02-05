$6,000 raised for WHAS Crusade for Children

coins (Photo: MariuszBlach, Mariusz Blach)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The students at Our Lady of Providence Junior/Senior High School outdid themselves in their Coin War for the WHAS Crusade for Children.



The combined total from the Junior High to the Senior class for the 2018 Coin War was a whopping $6,000 dollars, doubling last year's total.



On Friday alone, the students brought in $4,700 dollars, which is more than the students have ever collected in a week's time, let alone in one day.



This year's $6,000 total brings Our Lady of Providence's grant total to $22,000 dollars since 2009.

