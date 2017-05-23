28th Annual Cross Country Golf Outing (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A perfect day for golf brought record numbers for the 28th Annual Cross Country Golf Outing which benefits the Crusade for Children.

The scramble held at the Lake Forest Country Club is the passion of its organizer, Steve Hancock. He said this year the scramble will reach an amazing milestone.

"Our first year we raised $2,500 and I was absolutely elated. Twenty-eight years later we'll eclipse $900,000, “Hancock said.

Hancock said that no matter what happens the 2018 edition of the Cross Country event it will surpass one million dollars for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

