Characters of Kentuckiana: ''100 Club''

(Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Getting older isn't always easy, but a group of Louisville ladies is choosing to embrace the Golden Years. They have more than a few to choose from, too. These girls are part of a very exclusive club at their living community. They've all celebrated at least 100 birthdays, and unofficially make up the “100 Club” at Belmont Village in St. Matthews.

Helen Belshoff and Hazel Langford are both 100. Violet Curry is 102. At 104, Marie Cassady is the senior member of this elite club of centenarians and then some.

“I was born the year the Titanic sank,” Marie said.

1912 may seem like a lifetime ago. In a lot of ways, it is.

"I never dreamed I'd get to 104,” Marie said.

Reaching the triple digits is a milestone many never make.

"It just sneaks up on you, and finally you're 100,” Helen said.

Time flies, but these ladies have embraced each and every year.

"When you look back and see all of those things that have happened, it's a lot of nice memories,” Helen said.

When you've got about ten decades to choose from, some moments stick out more than others.

"I taught all eight grades in one room,” Violet said.

Violet molded young minds for 39 years before retiring. Hazel helped countless Kentuckians get jobs, working for the state’s director of employment. Helen stayed loyal to the law, working for an attorney. Marie mastered just about every style of dance known to man.

“I taught folk dancing, English country dancing, and taught Italian dancing and a lot of the programs on the Belvedere,” Marie said. “Through the dance, I got to a point where I was homesick for places I’d never been to.”

You see a lot in a century. So much can change, but some lessons learned stand the test of time.

"Appreciate the people that do for you, and tell them so,” Hazel said. “Take things as they come, and don’t be upset about everything.”

“I’ve tried to live a good clean life, a Christian life, and my life has been blessed,” Violet said.

Like most things, getting older comes with its doses of good and not so good.

"Well, you have to be much more careful when you're walking,” Marie said.

That extra caution is worth it for what, or rather who, you collect along the way.

"Oh, I have friends of all ages,” Marie said.

She’s also thought of another, very important added bonus to aging.

“You don’t have to cook. That is one of the best things. No washing dishes for me,” Marie said.

There may be no perfect, one-size-fits-all secret to living so long and so well, but these gals have a few suggestions.

For flawless skin, talk to Hazel.

"Well, I've been intending to call them, but I use Clinique,” Hazel said.

Violet is your girl for a gorgeous smile.

“I’ve checked with the doctors a lot, and I’ve kept my teeth by going every six month to the dentist,” Violet said.

Want to practice patience? Pick Helen.

"Take one day at a time, and do the best you can. That's about all you can do,” Helen said.

When you want to opt for optimism, Marie has you covered.

“Don’t complain. Look on the bright side. If you wanted to, you could always find something wrong so why do it?” Marie said.

Life isn't always picture perfect, but for this fab four, it's been a rather splendid ride.

HAVE AN IDEA FOR CHARACTERS OF KENTUCKIANA?

We want to hear from you! If you know somebody you think we need to profile for this series, please let us know. You can email Sara at swagner@whas11.com or find her on social media.

She's on Facebook and Twitter, and can't wait to read your ideas!

(© 2017 WHAS)